Alliance Global Partners Increases Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Price Target to $70.00

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATLX. Roth Mkm began coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

