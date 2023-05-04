Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.