Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $4.00. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 38,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Featured Stories

