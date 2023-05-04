Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $4.00. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 38,100 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
