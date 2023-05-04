Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
