AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock worth $169,784,565 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

