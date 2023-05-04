Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

