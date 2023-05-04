Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

