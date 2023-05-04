Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Ameresco Stock Down 5.8 %

Ameresco stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

