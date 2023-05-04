American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

