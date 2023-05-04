American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.