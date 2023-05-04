American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 100,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 378,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

