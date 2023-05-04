American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,000. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

