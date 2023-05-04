American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg Sells 1,616 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93.

On Friday, February 24th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

