American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Insider Nicholas K. Akins Sells 10,491 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

