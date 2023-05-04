American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE AFG opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $150.98.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.