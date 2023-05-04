AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $161.00 at Mizuho

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

