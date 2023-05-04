Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.40-0.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,091 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

