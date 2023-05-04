Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.