Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $45.57

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.