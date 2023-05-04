Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $52.82

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.82.
A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
