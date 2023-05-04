Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $52.82

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BorgWarner Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.