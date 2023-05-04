Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

