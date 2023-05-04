Analysts Set Expectations for Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of RYI opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

