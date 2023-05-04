Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

FREQ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Stories

