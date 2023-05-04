Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $79.86

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after buying an additional 1,069,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,233,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.43 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.