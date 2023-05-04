Analysts Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target at $3.33

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GRPH opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.01.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

