Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

