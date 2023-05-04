Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,450.71

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,492.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,496.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,458.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

