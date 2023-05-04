Analysts Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price at C$12.00

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.98. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24. The firm has a market cap of C$660.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.