Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $58.54

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

