Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Price Target at $148.22

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

