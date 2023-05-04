Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$69.67

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

QSR stock opened at C$97.70 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$99.21. The company has a market cap of C$30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

