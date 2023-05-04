Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$31.91

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of T opened at C$28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.86. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

