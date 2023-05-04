Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) and The Competition

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -1,446.57% -38.23% -238.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -10.54 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $1.40 billion -$9.07 million 5.46

Analyst Recommendations

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 19 180 406 4 2.65

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment rivals beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

