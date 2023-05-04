Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 8,054 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $136,599,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 50.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 56.0% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in Funko by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

