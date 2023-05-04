Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

