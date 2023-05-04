Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

NLY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

