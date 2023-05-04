Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

