Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.
Ansell Company Profile
