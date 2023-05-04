Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.57 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.