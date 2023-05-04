Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich Acquires 3,338 Shares of Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich acquired 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.42 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of A$28,115.97 ($18,619.85).
Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich 102,670 shares of Capral stock.
Capral Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Capral Increases Dividend
Capral Company Profile
Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solution, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, and cyclonic solution applications.
Featured Stories
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.