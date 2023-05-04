Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich Acquires 3,338 Shares of Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich acquired 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.42 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of A$28,115.97 ($18,619.85).

Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capral alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich 102,670 shares of Capral stock.

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Capral Increases Dividend

Capral Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Capral’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

(Get Rating)

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solution, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, and cyclonic solution applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.