Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $85.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

APLS opened at $85.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,686,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

