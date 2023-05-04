Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $85.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,004 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $90.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

