Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

AAPL opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

