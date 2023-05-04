ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MT opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,119,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after buying an additional 825,488 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.