Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $703.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,968 shares of company stock worth $533,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

