Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 398.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 351.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $545.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

