Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,044 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.