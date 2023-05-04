Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 416,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of AIP opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84. Arteris has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

