Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Argus

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $209.13 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

