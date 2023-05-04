Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM) Insider Martin Shenfield Acquires 40,000 Shares

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Rating) insider Martin Shenfield purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,975.01).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.