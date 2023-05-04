ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASPI) Lock-Up Period To End on May 9th

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 9th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.