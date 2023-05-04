Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.20.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

